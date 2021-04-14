Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €265.00 by UBS Group

Linde (ETR:LIN) received a €265.00 ($311.76) price target from UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIN. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €246.52 ($290.02).

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock opened at €239.80 ($282.12) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €224.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €211.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $125.98 billion and a PE ratio of 50.93. Linde has a one year low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a one year high of €241.70 ($284.35).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.