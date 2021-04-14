Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €121.00 by UBS Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SY1. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €108.07 ($127.14).

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA SY1 opened at €109.10 ($128.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €105.93. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.