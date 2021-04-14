Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $11,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $132.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.33 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

