Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRIL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

In other news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $36,861.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,112 shares of company stock worth $518,116 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,600 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,200 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 573,833 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,378,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

