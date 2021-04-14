JTC (LON:JTC) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on JTC from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 765 ($9.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON JTC opened at GBX 629 ($8.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £770.66 million and a P/E ratio of 37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 632.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 576.35. JTC has a twelve month low of GBX 399 ($5.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 674 ($8.81).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

