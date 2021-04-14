William Blair Weighs in on Olo Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for OLO in a report released on Monday, April 12th. William Blair analyst B. Suri anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for OLO’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get OLO alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on OLO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE OLO opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. OLO has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $35.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.