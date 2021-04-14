Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.16% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ITW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $221.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $148.27 and a 12 month high of $228.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after acquiring an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,095,000 after acquiring an additional 145,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,368,000 after purchasing an additional 174,763 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

