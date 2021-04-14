Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.16% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
ITW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.
Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $221.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $148.27 and a 12 month high of $228.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.
In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after acquiring an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,095,000 after acquiring an additional 145,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,368,000 after purchasing an additional 174,763 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
