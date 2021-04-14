Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Superior Gold Inc. Decreased by Cormark (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Superior Gold in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial raised their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CVE:SGI opened at C$0.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.65. Superior Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.51 and a 12 month high of C$1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$86.46 million and a P/E ratio of -11.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.