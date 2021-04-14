The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WU. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.84.

NYSE WU opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $25.73.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

