Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 3,900 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

