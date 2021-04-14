DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.20 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,309 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

