DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 822 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $54.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

