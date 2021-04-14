First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.12. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

