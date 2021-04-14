Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

APAM opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 145.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

