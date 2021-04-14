First Hawaiian Bank Sells 243 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after buying an additional 35,259 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,686,000. Grace Capital boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock opened at $115.56 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $116.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.53 and its 200 day moving average is $101.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.