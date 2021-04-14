The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) were down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.06). Approximately 15,440 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 12,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of £33.12 million and a P/E ratio of 7.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.03.

About The Quarto Group (LON:QRT)

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

