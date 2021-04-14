Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Stock Price Down 1%

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) shares dropped 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as €69.98 ($82.33) and last traded at €70.32 ($82.73). Approximately 50,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €71.02 ($83.55).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDA. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurubis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.76 ($79.71).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €70.46 and its 200 day moving average is €65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

