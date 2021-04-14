Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.30

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FGETF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flight Centre Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

