Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.00

Shares of Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $761.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Nabtesco had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Nabtesco Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

