Short Interest in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Expands By 757.5%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a growth of 757.5% from the March 15th total of 590,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 48.18% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. On average, analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in SeaChange International by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 453,602 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 106,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

