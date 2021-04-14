Short Interest in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Expands By 757.5%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a growth of 757.5% from the March 15th total of 590,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.04.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 48.18% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. On average, analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
SeaChange International Company Profile
SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.
Read More: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.