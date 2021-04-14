Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Short Interest Update

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the March 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIC. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

SIC opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Select Interior Concepts has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.66 million, a PE ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $144.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

