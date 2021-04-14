Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $282.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $157.24 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

