2,715 Shares in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,315,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.