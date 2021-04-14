2,715 Shares in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,315,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06.

