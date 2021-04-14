Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 48 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,677,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

VRTX opened at $215.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.91 and a 200 day moving average of $225.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

