Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 253 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,874,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,278 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,860,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $72,512,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $566,731.12. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,812,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 over the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SKX opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

