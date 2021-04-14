Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $14,466,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 625,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $9,761,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after buying an additional 202,333 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

