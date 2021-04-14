Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,500 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

NYSE:AME opened at $131.86 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $133.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.00.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

