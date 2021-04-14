5,100 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 161.49, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average of $60.63. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,136 shares of company stock valued at $629,485. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

