32,120 Shares in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

