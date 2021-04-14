Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,453,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after buying an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 150,501 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $14.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

