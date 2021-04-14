Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $377,000 Investment in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,720 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FFBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,605,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,644,000 after acquiring an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,301,000 after acquiring an additional 56,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,890,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 276,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

