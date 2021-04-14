Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter worth about $1,609,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDFC opened at $256.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $155.46 and a 1-year high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

