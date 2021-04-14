The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

