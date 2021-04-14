Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 136.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,349 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after buying an additional 105,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

GCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

NYSE GCO opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $52.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

