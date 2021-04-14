Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 581.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne stock opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $147.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $95,627.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TER. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

