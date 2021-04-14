First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Pool by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Pool by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $370.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $183.02 and a 52-week high of $401.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The company had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

