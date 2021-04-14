First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

PCRX stock opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 10,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $781,081.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,230.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $111,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,306 shares of company stock worth $11,009,880 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.