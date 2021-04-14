The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,327,000 after purchasing an additional 268,932 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,648,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 316,238 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,740,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $1,425,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,324 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.