First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSTG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $108,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,908 shares of company stock worth $9,538,377. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The company had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

