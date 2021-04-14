NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after acquiring an additional 124,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $1,023,677.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,710 shares of company stock worth $33,935,028 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Shares of EW opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.76.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

