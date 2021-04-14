Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Position Reduced by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

