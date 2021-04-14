Coeur Mining, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $228.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.01 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CDE. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

NYSE CDE opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth $17,078,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

