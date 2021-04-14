BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,313 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.08.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

