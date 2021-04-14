Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 189.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jim Brown sold 824 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $69,380.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Guest sold 12,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473. 45.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $100.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average of $84.50. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $102.58.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

