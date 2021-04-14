Easton Investments Limited (ASX:EAS) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

Easton Investments Limited (ASX:EAS) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In related news, insider Carl Scarcella sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.86), for a total transaction of A$80,000.40 ($57,143.14). Also, insider Nathan Jacobsen bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,920.00 ($37,800.00).

Easton Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It also invests in property securities and hedge funds. It was formerly known as Equities and Freeholds Limited. Easton Investments Limited was formed on August 2, 2005 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

