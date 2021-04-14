Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $217,000 in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBS. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 356,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 210,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.86. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $55.89.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.