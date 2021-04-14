Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN stock opened at $213.61 on Wednesday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN has a fifty-two week low of $118.63 and a fifty-two week high of $214.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.11.

