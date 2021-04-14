Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PALL. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,434,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $252.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.01. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $165.10 and a 52-week high of $257.91.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

