Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chevron in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

CVX opened at $102.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $196.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day moving average of $89.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

