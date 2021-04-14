Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.84.

NYSE TRGP opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. Targa Resources has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 896,589 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,352,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,865,000 after acquiring an additional 167,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after acquiring an additional 832,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,872 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

